Point of emphasis: Williamsville posts stop sign on Athens-Greenview Coop's offense 7-0

Williamsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Athens-Greenview Coop's attack in a virtuoso 7-0 performance on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 15, Athens-Greenview Coop faced off against Peoria Christian and Williamsville took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.
