Powerhouse performance: Mt. Zion roars to big win over Bloomington 6-1

Mt. Zion unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bloomington 6-1 Saturday in Illinois boys soccer action on September 24.
In recent action on September 20, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Bloomington took on Champaign Central on September 20 at Champaign Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.