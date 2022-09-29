 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester stonewalls Hillsboro 8-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Rochester proved that in blanking Hillsboro 8-0 at Hillsboro High on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 24, Hillsboro faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Rochester took on Quincy on September 24 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

