 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Score no more: Belleville Althoff Catholic's defense breaks down Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-0

  • 0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as it was blanked 1-0 by Belleville Althoff Catholic in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Recently on October 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Springfield Lutheran in a soccer game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News