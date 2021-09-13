Score no more: Springfield Lutheran's defense breaks Taylorville 9-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Taylorville 9-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.

