Score no more: Springfield Lutheran's defense breaks Taylorville 9-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Taylorville 9-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 4-0 lead over Taylorville.
In recent action on September 7, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Lutheran took on Riverton on September 9 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
