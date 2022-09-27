Score no more: Urbana's defense is flawless in stopping Bloomington 7-0

Urbana corralled Bloomington's offense and never let go to fuel a 7-0 victory during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Last season, Urbana and Bloomington squared off with September 23, 2021 at Bloomington High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 22, Urbana faced off against Normal West and Bloomington took on Champaign Central on September 20 at Champaign Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.