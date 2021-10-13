Score no more: Williamsville's defense breaks Springfield Lutheran 3-0

Williamsville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Springfield Lutheran in a 3-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Williamsville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first half.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
Recently on October 9 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Pleasant Plains in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
