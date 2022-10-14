Some kind of impressive: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pounds Springfield Lutheran 6-1

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned in a thorough domination of Springfield Lutheran 6-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared in front of Springfield Lutheran 2-1 to begin the second half.
The Cyclones held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final half.
In recent action on October 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Macon Meridian on October 6 at Springfield Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
