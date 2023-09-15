Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot on Sept. 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School.
In recent action on Sept. 11, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Taylorville.
