Springfield Lutheran baffles Argenta-Oreana 4-0

No need for worry, Springfield Lutheran's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Argenta-Oreana for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 28.
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 2-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.
Recently on September 23 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Macon Meridian in a soccer game . For more, click here.
