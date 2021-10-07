 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran deals goose eggs to Macon Meridian in verdict 5-0

No need for worry, Springfield Lutheran's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 5-0 shutout of Macon Meridian on October 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on September 23, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Macon Meridian and Springfield Lutheran took on Springfield Southeast on October 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

The Crusaders jumped on top in front of the Hawks 2-0 to begin the second half.

