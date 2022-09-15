Springfield Lutheran engineers impressive victory over Staunton 5-1

Springfield Lutheran's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Staunton 5-1 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 15.
Springfield Lutheran opened with a 2-0 advantage over Staunton through the first half.
The Crusaders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-1 stretch over the final half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.