Springfield Lutheran explodes on Springfield Southeast 4-1

Yes, Springfield Lutheran looked superb in beating Springfield Southeast, but no autographs please after its 4-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 2.

The Crusaders stormed in front of the Spartans 2-0 to begin the second half.

