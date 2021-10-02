 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran explodes on Springfield Southeast 4-1

Yes, Springfield Lutheran looked superb in beating Springfield Southeast, but no autographs please after its 4-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 2.

The Crusaders stormed in front of the Spartans 2-0 to begin the second half.

In recent action on September 28, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur St Teresa on September 25 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

