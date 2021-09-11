Springfield Lutheran makes Litchfield's offense disappear 7-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield Lutheran on Saturday as it blanked Litchfield 7-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 11.
In recent action on September 7, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Byron and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. For more, click here.
Springfield Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Litchfield after the first half.
