 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Lutheran nets nifty victory over Warrensburg-Latham 2-1

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Lutheran's direction just enough to squeeze past Warrensburg-Latham 2-1 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 12.

The start wasn't the problem for Warrensburg-Latham, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Springfield Lutheran through the end of the first half.

The final half was decisive for the Crusaders, as they climbed out of a hole with a 2-1 scoring margin.

The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Springfield Lutheran played in a 4-1 game on September 8, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 6, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Macon Meridian in a soccer game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News