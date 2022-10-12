Springfield Lutheran nets nifty victory over Warrensburg-Latham 2-1

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Lutheran's direction just enough to squeeze past Warrensburg-Latham 2-1 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 12.

The start wasn't the problem for Warrensburg-Latham, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Springfield Lutheran through the end of the first half.

The final half was decisive for the Crusaders, as they climbed out of a hole with a 2-1 scoring margin.