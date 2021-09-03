Springfield Lutheran paints near-perfect picture in win over Normal Calvary Christian 5-2

Springfield Lutheran showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Normal Calvary Christian 5-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 3.
The first half gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead over the Knights.
In recent action on August 28, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
