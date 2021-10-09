Springfield Lutheran pushes the mute button on Pleasant Plains 1-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Springfield Lutheran blank Pleasant Plains 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer on October 9.
Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
The Crusaders' train of momentum chugged along the final-half tracks with a 1-0 goals differential.
In recent action on October 4, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Beardstown and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield Lutheran on September 29 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
