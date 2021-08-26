 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Lutheran severs Athens' hopes 4-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Lutheran trumped Athens 4-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 26.

The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 3-1 lead over Athens.

Fireworks started in the second half as the two teams finished the period in a 4-2 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Look for Bears Vs. Titans to go over the total of 37 points

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Look for Bears Vs. Titans to go over the total of 37 points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News