A suffocating defense helped Springfield Lutheran handle Staunton 3-0 in Illinois boys soccer on Aug. 30.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

The Crusaders held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Staunton faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

