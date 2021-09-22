Springfield Lutheran stomps past Athens 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield Lutheran on Wednesday as it blanked Athens 2-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.
Springfield Lutheran hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second half, extending the lead with a 2-0 advantage in the frame.
Recently on September 13 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Taylorville in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
