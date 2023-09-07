Springfield Lutheran handled Riverton 5-2 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on Sept. 7.

The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 3-1 lead over Riverton.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

Last season, Riverton and Springfield Lutheran faced off on Sept. 9, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

Recently on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Staunton in a soccer game.