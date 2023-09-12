Springfield Lutheran notched a win against Riverton 3-1 in Illinois boys soccer action on Sept. 12.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

