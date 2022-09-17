Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Dunlap after the first half.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 1-0 final half, too.
