Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin flexes stout defense to thwart Virden North Mac 10-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense was a brick wall that stopped Virden North Mac cold, resulting in a 10-0 victory for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 1.
In recent action on September 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
