Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin flexes stout defense to thwart Virden North Mac 10-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense was a brick wall that stopped Virden North Mac cold, resulting in a 10-0 victory for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 1.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.