Springfield Southeast blanks Decatur Eisenhower 9-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Springfield Southeast bottled Decatur Eisenhower 9-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11.

In recent action on October 5, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Arthur Christian and Springfield Southeast took on Buffalo Tri-City on October 6 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

