St. Joseph-Ogden flexes defensive muscle to keep Rantoul Township off the scoreboard 6-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Joseph-Ogden squeeze Rantoul Township 6-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.
In recent action on September 22, Rantoul Township faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
