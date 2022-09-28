St. Joseph-Ogden outlasts Gilman Iroquois West 4-2

Saddled up and ready to go, St. Joseph-Ogden spurred past Gilman Iroquois West 4-2 at Gilman Iroquois West High on September 28 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 19, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap
