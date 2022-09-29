Staunton tells Pana "No Soup For You" in shutout 10-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Staunton's 10-0 blanking of Pana in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.
Last season, Staunton and Pana faced off on September 30, 2021 at Pana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 24, Pana faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Staunton took on Virden North Mac on September 22 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.