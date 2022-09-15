Stop sign: Beardstown renders Buffalo Tri-City's offense pointless 8-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Beardstown followed in snuffing Buffalo Tri-City's offense 8-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 15.
Last season, Beardstown and Buffalo Tri-City faced off on September 4, 2021 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 10 , Beardstown squared off with Springfield Southeast in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.