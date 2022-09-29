Take a seat: Hoopeston Area owns Danville Schlarman in huge victory 6-2

Hoopeston Area raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 6-2 win over Danville Schlarman at Danville Schlarman High on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Last season, Hoopeston Area and Danville Schlarman squared off with September 30, 2021 at Danville Schlarman High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 20, Danville Schlarman faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Hoopeston Area took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on September 20 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.