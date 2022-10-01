Taylorville flies high over Decatur Eisenhower 5-1

Taylorville showed it had the juice to douse Decatur Eisenhower in a goals barrage during a 5-1 win in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 1.
In recent action on September 27, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Jacksonville and Taylorville took on Mt Zion on September 27 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
