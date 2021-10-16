Time was on Beardstown's side in final overtime of win over Williamsville 3-1

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Beardstown finally eeked out a 3-1 victory over Williamsville at Beardstown High on October 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Defense ruled the first half as the Tigers and the Bullets were both scoreless.

Beardstown got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 2-0 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.