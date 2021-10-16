Time was on Beardstown's side in final overtime of win over Williamsville 3-1

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Beardstown finally eeked out a 3-1 victory over Williamsville at Beardstown High on October 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Defense ruled the first half as the Tigers and the Bullets were both scoreless.
Beardstown got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 2-0 to finish the game in style.
Recently on October 4 , Beardstown squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
