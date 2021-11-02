Time was on Troy Triad's side in final overtime of win over Urbana 1-0

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Troy Triad finally eeked out a 1-0 victory over Urbana in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on November 2.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.

Troy Triad hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second overtime period, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.

