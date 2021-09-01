Tough tussle: Springfield Lutheran steps past Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1

Springfield Lutheran wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 2-1 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 1.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

