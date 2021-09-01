Tough tussle: Springfield Lutheran steps past Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1

Springfield Lutheran wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 2-1 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 1.
There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
Recently on August 28 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Litchfield in a soccer game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.