Urbana blanks Danville in shutout performance 8-0

Urbana's defense throttled Danville, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
The last time Urbana and Danville played in a 3-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 13, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Urbana took on Champaign Central on September 15 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.