Urbana drops zeroes on Champaign Central 2-0

Urbana corralled Champaign Central's offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 15.
In recent action on September 10, Champaign Central faced off against Mt Zion and Urbana took on Carol Stream Glenbard North on September 10 at Carol Stream Glenbard North High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.