Urbana nets nifty win over Bloomington 2-1

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Urbana to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Bloomington 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 23.
In recent action on September 14, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Urbana took on Normal Community West on September 14 at Normal Community West.
The Tigers drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over the Purple Raiders after the first half.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 2-1 second-half tie.
