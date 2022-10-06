Urbana outclasses Peoria Notre Dame 3-1

Urbana had its hands full but finally brushed off Peoria Notre Dame 3-1 at Peoria Notre Dame High on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 27, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Champaign Central and Urbana took on Champaign St. Thomas More on October 1 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.
