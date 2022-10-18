Urbana rides to cruise-control win over Rantoul Township 8-1

Urbana handled Rantoul Township 8-1 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys soccer action on October 18.
In recent action on October 12, Rantoul Township faced off against Danville and Urbana took on Peoria Richwoods on October 11 at Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.