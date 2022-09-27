Vice-grip defense fuels Jacksonville's win over Decatur Eisenhower 7-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Jacksonville followed in snuffing Decatur Eisenhower's offense 7-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 27.
In recent action on September 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Normal University and Jacksonville took on Springfield on September 20 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.