Vice-grip defense fuels Springfield Lutheran's win over Athens 3-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Athens 3-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 31.

In recent action on August 27, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Fox Lake Grant and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on August 26 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

The Crusaders breathed fire in front of the Warriors 2-0 to begin the second half.

