Warrensburg-Latham handed Springfield Lutheran a tough 5-3 loss on Sept. 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first half.
The Cardinals held on with a 3-1 scoring edge in the second half.
The last time Springfield Lutheran and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 12, 2022.
Recently on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Staunton in a soccer game.
