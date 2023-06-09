PEORIA — Charleston’s Addison Schrader and Antioch’s Jacey Schuler were locked in a pitchers duel in the state semifinal.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they blinked first. A successful suicide squeeze opened the scoring and paved the way for Antioch’s 3-0 victory at the Louisville Slugger Complex on Friday.

Charleston (28-6) plays Benet Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

Schuler, a Michigan State commit and top-50 national recruit in the class of 2024, had a two-hit shutout for Antioch and carried a no-hitter into the sixth. Schrader gave up three runs in six innings after going inning-for-inning early on.

“What I told them was they’ve got to come out and have fun and compete and they did that today,” Charleston coach Blain Mayhall said. “A couple things bounce a little bit different and we get the bats going then it’s a different game, but today we didn’t and that was the result.”

The pitcher’s duel was the closest game of Antioch’s (33-1) playoff run and was the fewest runs it's scored in the postseason. Antioch features a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2023 with Wisconsin commit Eden Echevarria as well as other college prospects.

Charleston had multiple hard-hit balls to center field, but those were met with diving snags by Echevarria, who led an impressive defensive effort by Antioch.

It was Antioch’s courtesy runner Miranda Gomez who broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth with a score on a squeeze play with one out. From third, Gomez waited for a throw to first to get the force and then beat the ensuing throw home to score.

That would have been enough with Schuler mowing down the Trojans lineup. Charleston didn’t threaten much early in the game before it had a chance in the top of the sixth with Karah Moore up and runners on first and second with two outs after a rally that began with a Maci Mayhall single.

Moore fouled off multiple pitches, but a hard-fought at bat against one of the country’s top pitchers ended in a strikeout.

In the bottom of the sixth, an RBI ground-rule double by Schuler was part of a two-run inning that shut the door. Those featured fly balls in the outfield that evaded a Trojans defense that had played nearly flawless softball during its postseason run.

"They had some big sticks at the top of the order and they hit some good balls, but you know, on some days, our girls are catching those balls," Mayhall said. "I felt like we did a nice job of containing some big, big momentum innings for them."

Charleston has made the deepest run in program history, but hopes it can end its season with a win.

"I just told them: 'You're coming home with something anyway, regardless, you're coming home with hardware, but you might as well not go home with the last place,'" Mayhall said. "Whatever it is there's only four places handed out so let's not be last. So we'll go out here and get that game tomorrow, and they gotta come with a positive attitude a little bit earlier than today. And so we'll prepare for that tonight and make sure they get some rest and, and show why we belong here."