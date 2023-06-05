DECATUR — Mount Zion had control up until the final half inning, but for the second straight game, Charleston wouldn’t be denied.

The Trojans put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh, winning the Class 3A Decatur Super-sectional title 5-4 on a walk-off error following a fielder’s choice by Karah Moore to overcome a 4-0 deficit.

It was the second time Charleston came back from four runs, winning its sectional final 11-5 after being down 5-1. It was a battle of two teams on end-of-season tears, with Mount Zion on a 12-game winning streak with Charleston having won each of its past nine games.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Charleston coach Blain Mayhall said. “Everybody played a part.”

The Trojans (28-5) got revenge over the Braves (32-6) after a doubleheader sweep gave Mount Zion the Apollo Conference title this season. Charleston wouldn’t be beaten a third time, and booked their program’s first-ever trip to state. It’ll play Antioch at 12:30 p.m. on Friday in Peoria in the Class 3A semifinals.

Mount Zion pitcher Dakota Harrison, who started and won both games during the team’s regular season doubleheader, gave up just two runs through six innings and had four strikeouts.

Two leadoff singles to start the bottom of the seventh put the tying runs on base before a fielder’s choice moved them into scoring position.

Then, a ball was hit in the air down the third-base line, where the Mount Zion third baseman couldn’t quite reach it. It nicked off her glove and landed in foul territory. The umpire ruled it touched her in fair territory and was a fair ball, so one run scored to make it a one-run game.

Moore, who pitched 2 2/3 scoreless in relief to keep Charleston’s postseason hopes alive, came up to the plate. She hit a fielder’s choice and was thrown out at first while the tying run scored. A throw home went wayward, and the winning run slid into home plate as the Trojans mobbed the field after an improbable comeback.

It was the end of a conference title winning season for Mount Zion where it had the highest win total for the program since 2003-04.

"It sucks to lose this game, and in the way we lost it, but we can be happy and be proud of what we've done," Mount Zion coach Greg Blakey said. "Again, this this hurts, but it's been a good year."

Now, a program that loses six seniors will try to make a postseason run next season.

"Our younger kids see what great leaders the older kids were," Blakey said. "I hope they build on that leadership. We have a lot of talent coming coming in the pipeline, so there's no reason we can't be back around this spot next year."