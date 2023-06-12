PEORIA — Standing on the field at the Louisville Slugger Complex, there were a fair share of tears shed by the Charleston softball team.

Among them were a group that’s played together for nearly their entire softball careers, most of them since they were in elementary school. The team’s five seniors have played either with or against each other since they were nine years old.

"We've all been really close since then," Charleston senior Erin Blair said. "I remember going to pre-school with everybody and first grade, and all the way through, we've always been really close. We've all ran in the same friend groups and softballs made our bond stronger. We're bonded for life through this."

The last decade spent sharing the field culminated in the program’s best season ever, and the first ever Final Four appearance by a team sport in school history. The Trojans had a dramatic last-inning comeback in a super-sectional win against Mount Zion before finishing fourth at the IHSA Class 3A State Tournament after a pair of games in Peoria.

"Going out with the bang," Blair said. "Senior year, gotta make history."

All five seniors made an impact, and exemplified the bond that helped propel a late-season surge that included 10 straight wins and the team’s postseason push after it lost a double-header to Mount Zion that decided the Apollo Conference title.

Charleston's seniors enjoyed the run, but that also means they’re going their separate ways now that their careers are over.

"This feels like the end of the world having to part ways like this, because we've all gotten to bond with each other," senior pitcher and first baseman Karah Moore said. "Each person has a different kind of bond and so it just means a lot because everybody ... nobody has any issues with each other and it's really great."

Charleston senior Maci Mayhall said it's hard to say goodbye.

"I enjoyed it. Softball has always been my favorite sport," senior Maci Mayhall said. "But everything else comes to an end. And you have to grow up at some point. … It's been amazing. I mean, we've all grown so close together as a family."

Maci Mayhall played a crucial role in the team’s seventh-inning rally in the super sectional final. She is the daughter of coach Blain Mayhall, who has coached the group for nearly a decade.

"They're just great kids," Blain Mayhall said. "They lived in my house. They live in each other's houses, got to know their families. And so it's a big deal. It makes it special."

Those memories included team dinners and friendly shenanigans. Growing up in the same small town and playing the same sport meant they’ve spend countless hours together. One of the moments that stands out to Blair and her teammates was a water balloon fight where they ran around and took turns ganging up on and pelting one another.

"I laugh harder with them then I laugh with anybody, and I think they can agree with me on that," Blair said. "I think our friendships are just really, really strong. And I'm gonna miss them a lot."

"We all are just a bunch of goofballs that love the game," Moore said.

Those moments of goofiness and laughter are some of the clearest memories for a group that’s gone through its ups and downs together. It had its struggles at the beginning of the season, but came together for a strong finish.

"We're all really close," senior Kailyn Wilson said. "We're kind of like sisters. Softball is a game of failure — you are always gonna have mistakes and stuff, so I feel like being with each other, in those good times and bad times, it's just a nice, awesome thing to have. You are always going to have memories of it."

Wilson and Clara Cox shared spots in the outfield together — Cox called them “outfield buddies.” They built a strong bond inside of the team’s tight-knit friend group.

"It felt like they were all here for me and I think that's partly because I played with them for so long that I'm so close with everybody," Cox said.

Cox is going to Lake Land and will be a short drive away from her friends at other schools. She said she plans to come and watch Wilson’s college games at Parkland in Champaign.

“I’m her number one fan,” Cox said.

They’ll al remain in touch during and after their next stops and next stages in life. Before they move on, they’ve had one last run together they won’t forget.

"They've done something that's extremely special and something that they'll always remember," Blain Mayhall said. "They'll go to each other's weddings and hang out later on in their lives and they'll sit there and talk about it. I mean, that's just what's gonna happen. They don't get that yet, but it will happen — and to the point where they're going to annoy people talking about it all the time, so I'm pretty proud."