PEORIA — Charleston softball’s record-setting season ended in thrilling fashion, but it came up just short.

The IHSA Class 3A third-place game ended with a 4-3 extra innings loss for the Trojans at the hands of Lisle Benet on Saturday. Benet’s Gianna Cunningham hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth after Charleston’s Addison Schrader tied the game late to force extras.

"You just want kids to keep competing and not give up and don't quit on each other, and they don't do that," Charleston coach Blain Mayhall said. "So another great example of it today. We get one big hit when we got some runners in scoring position a couple times, and it's a different outcome, but we didn't and that's part of the game."

The Trojans got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-out two-RBI double by Clara Cox. Karah Moore got the start and pitched the first three innings.

Benet took the lead with a three-run third that started with an unearned run off a throwing error to second after a sacrifice bunt. The throw to second went all the way to the wall as the Benet lead runner was able to score.

An RBI double and sacrifice groundout scored two more runs.

Charleston’s bats went quiet for most of the morning after its opening frame, but a hit into the right-center gap by Schrader, who gave up one run in relief, tied the game in the top of the fifth.

Both defenses traded empty innings from there until the bottom of the eighth, where Benet loaded the bases with one out before eventually getting the decisive run late.

It was an impressive performance for Schrader, who has had a breakout postseason for Charleston. She started just four games in the regular season, but became the team’s ace in the postseason. She started each postseason game until the third-place game to help the Trojans make their program’s longest run and best-ever finish as the state's fourth-place team.

She’ll return to be the team’s top pitcher next season with the loss of Moore to graduation.

"She's gonna get focused this summer and work on some things and she's already talking about that and geared to go," Mayhall said regarding Schrader. "So we've got a nice group coming in. Hopefully, that transitions with the younger kids wanting to play softball and want to be competitive like this group, because they sat and watched it."

Photos: Benet Academy 4, Charleston 3 at State Softball Finals