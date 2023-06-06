CHARLESTON — Karah Moore was on her knees down the first base line and couldn’t contain her emotion.

Charleston softball had just completed its second comeback in as many games, and Moore’s ground-out ended up scoring the winning runs to send the Trojans to their first-ever Final Four.

"The amount of emotions that I felt whenever that happened was explosive. I had no words to describe how I felt," Moore said. "I was on the ground, hands and knees watching that. I started to cry. I was, everything just kind of poured out of me. I don't even know how to explain it."

A couple innings earlier, Mount Zion led Charleston 4-0 with Moore coming out of the bullpen. She shut the door with 2 2/3 scoreless in relief, and kept the team’s hopes alive.

"I had so much adrenaline going because we wanted this so bad," Moore said. "I felt like it was my time and I needed to step up and do what I had to do."

It ended up being her and Charleston’s time after the team decided to rally like it has time and time again during a 10-game win streak. It was down 5-1 in its sectional final before running away with a late win, and this surge was even more dramatic.

"You've got four-nothing that's an easy time to quit," coach Blain Mayhall said. "We put Karah in and she shuts them down for the rest of the game."

The resolve that has powered this postseason run was partially cultivated after Charleston’s regular season meeting with Mount Zion. With an Apollo Conference title on the line, Mount Zion swept a doubleheader and had Charleston reeling.

"We were in a rough spot on and off the softball field. It was a bad time for us," Mayhall said.

After the pair of losses, Mayhall said that the team didn’t want to talk to him and he didn’t particularly want to talk to them at that moment. The next week, they came together and reconciled, and have won their past 10 games.

"Well, we haven't lost yet, have we, since then?" Mayhall said. "It was one of those turning moments. I think every team has those. And that was ours."

Mayhall stressed leadership to a senior class he’s known since they were in middle school. Moore said that a switch flipped with the team, and they’re more connected than ever.

"I think that playing together, making sure that we stay together as one whole and really having all the energy in the dugout, especially the girls that are on the bench," Moore said. "They're everything. They're the reason that we stay up in games, because if we're down, they pick us up."

The recent streak has taken Charleston to new heights — its longest playoff run in history and a chance to continue it in the state semifinals.

"(It means) everything because we've never gone," Mayhall said. "So this is a big deal. For our community, we had a good showing from our friends tonight. I've had these girls since they're 8 years old, and travel ball, the seniors especially, and I can't be more proud."

It’s been a long road of development for the senior class, which includes Maci Mayhall, the senior who is the daughter of Blain and got on base to start the late rally in the bottom of the seventh.

"I have never been more proud in my life really, of anything I guess, except for like my kids being born," Mayhall said. "I get so close to that group, because I've been with them. And then coaching the middle school team, so I have had all the kids since they were young. So it probably means more to me for that reason, because, you know, it's not just about the sports, we're establishing relationships and bonds that they're going to last way past this softball stuff, but now we get to go have fun up there and enjoy it."

The comeback

Mount Zion had control up until the final half inning. Braves pitcher Dakota Harrison, who started and won both games during the team’s regular season doubleheader, gave up just two runs through six innings and had four strikeouts.

Two leadoff singles to start the bottom of the seventh put the tying runs on base before a fielder’s choice moved them into scoring position.

Then, a ball was hit in the air down the third-base line, where the Mount Zion third baseman couldn’t quite reach it. It nicked off her glove and landed in foul territory. The umpire ruled it touched her in fair territory and was a fair ball, so one run scored to make it a one-run game.

Moore, who pitched 2 2/3 scoreless in relief to keep Charleston’s postseason hopes alive, came up to the plate. She hit a fielder’s choice and was thrown out at first while the tying run scored. A throw home went wayward, and the winning run slid into home plate as the Trojans mobbed the field after an improbable comeback.

It was the end of a conference-title-winning season for Mount Zion where it had the highest win total for the program since 2003-04.

"It sucks to lose this game, and in the way we lost it, but we can be happy and be proud of what we've done," Mount Zion coach Greg Blakey said. "Again, this this hurts, but it's been a good year."

Now, a program that loses six seniors will try to make a postseason run next season.

"Our younger kids see what great leaders the older kids were," Blakey said. "I hope they build on that leadership. We have a lot of talent coming coming in the pipeline, so there's no reason we can't be back around this spot next year."