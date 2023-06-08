CHARLESTON — Community members lined Lincoln Avenue on Thursday afternoon to cheer for the Charleston High School softball team as it headed to Peoria to play in the IHSA state softball tournament on Friday, June 9.

The Trojans wore matching star-spangled cowboy hats as they boarded a charter bus next to Baker Gym at the high school, along Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16. The bus was escorted out of the parking lot and then west on the highway by a Charleston Police Department patrol car and by Charleston Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District trucks.

District Chief Kevin Rankin, who was behind the wheel of Lincoln Fire's yellow truck, said he has served as an umpire for many of the girls on the team since they were in middle school, so he was happy to be part of the convoy for them. Rankin added that Charleston softball has been a big part of his family's lives, with both his wife and their daughter having played on past Trojan teams.

"We are going up tomorrow. I am taking a vacation day. We have got to support the kids," Rankin said of the tournament, where Charleston will play in its first-ever Final Four. The Trojans will take on Antioch at 12:30 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

Day program participants from CCAR Industries, across the road from the high school, were the first community members to get to cheer on the Trojans as they departed for the tournament. They held signs, made as a group activity, decorated with messages such as "Go Trojan softball, go!"

CCAR is a not-for-profit that provides vocational programs and other services for those with developmental disabilities or other functional limitations. Director of Development Chastity Parker said the day programs participants follow high school sports, particularly because of CCAR's proximity to campus, and they are always happy to see one of the teams from there advance in regional and statewide competitions.

"They get really excited and want to show their support for the high schoolers," Parker said.

Community members also lined up at Morton Park, the Dirtbuster car wash and other points along Lincoln Avenue to cheer on a Charleston team that is on a 10-game win streak and in the midst of the best season in program history. Their streak includes winning against Mount Zion 5-4 in the Class 3A super sectional on Monday.

Supporter Becky Phipps noted after cheering on the team that the softball players on the charter bus included her great-niece, senior Kailyn Wilson. Phipps, who is a paraprofessional for the Charleston school district, said she has gotten to know quite a few of the team members during her first year on the job and is proud of all of them.

Phipps was accompanied on Thursday by her granddaughter, 9-year-old Delaney Cunningham, and by her cousin, Rhonda Pedigo, who is a school nurse for the district.

"I have known those girls since they were in kindergarten. They are a great group of girls," Pedigo said of the softball team. "They have touched my life. I am proud to see them go on to state."