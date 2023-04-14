Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Arcola prevailed over Toledo Cumberland 10-6 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 14.
In recent action on April 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Arcola took on Effingham St Anthony on April 4 at Arcola High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.