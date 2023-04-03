No worries, Argenta-Oreana's defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 15-0 shutout of Broadlands Heritage for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 3.

In recent action on March 29, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Urbana and Argenta-Oreana took on Maroa-Forsyth on March 27 at Argenta-Oreana High School.